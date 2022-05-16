Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $66,938,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,582. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.