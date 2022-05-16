Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.64.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching 19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,938. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,951.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.73.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

