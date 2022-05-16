Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 7th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The stock has a market cap of C$693.22 million and a P/E ratio of -36.81. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

