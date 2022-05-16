Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500,760 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 760,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092,955. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

