Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,763. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 206,350 shares of company stock valued at $474,779. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

