Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 78,460 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 623,672 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

