Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.28.
Equity Financial Company Profile (TSE:EQI)
