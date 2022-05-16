Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ESCA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $13.41. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
