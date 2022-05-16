Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Escalade by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Escalade by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $13.41. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

