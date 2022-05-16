Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Escalon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

