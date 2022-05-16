ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Up 6.7%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 68,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 855,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.