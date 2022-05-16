Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $328,743,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 513,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,750. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.