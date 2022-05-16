Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.90. 13,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

