Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,040 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.03% of Iteris worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Iteris by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,391 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 152,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.50. 15,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.34.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

