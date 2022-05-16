Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $795.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

