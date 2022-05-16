Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,636. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,673. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

