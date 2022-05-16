Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 855.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $280.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.00. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

