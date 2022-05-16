Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 633,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.87. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.