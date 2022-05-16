Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 633,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.87. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.26.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
