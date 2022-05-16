Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Shares of Evoke Pharma are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

