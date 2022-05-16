Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
EVOK stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.
Shares of Evoke Pharma are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.