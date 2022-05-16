Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,933. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.