Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,206,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,625,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after buying an additional 310,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

