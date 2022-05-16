Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,505 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,597. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

