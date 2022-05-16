Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $180.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

