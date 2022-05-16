Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

