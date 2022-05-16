Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,415 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.52.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. 3,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

