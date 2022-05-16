Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,856 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.96.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,345. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

