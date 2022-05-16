Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,462 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.18. 511,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.