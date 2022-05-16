Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

