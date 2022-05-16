Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

