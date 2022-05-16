Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,012 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

TJX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

