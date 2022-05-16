Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 150,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $74,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.35. 679,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455,646. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

