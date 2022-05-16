Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 96,541 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $72.57. 125,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,645. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.