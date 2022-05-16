Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $52.54 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.17. 136,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,842. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.