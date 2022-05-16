Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,347 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,937,000 after acquiring an additional 444,276 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

