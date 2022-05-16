Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $44.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $724.69. 1,061,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $980.61. The company has a market cap of $750.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

