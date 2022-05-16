Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,724 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $40,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Welltower by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

WELL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.85. 67,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

