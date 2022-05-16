Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,582 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 86.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 165,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

