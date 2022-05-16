Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 110,586 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,586 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.54. 65,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

