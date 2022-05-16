Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 24,115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.11. 341,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

