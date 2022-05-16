Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 35,569 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 on Monday, hitting $583.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.02 and its 200 day moving average is $591.05. The company has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.70 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

