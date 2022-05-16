Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 50,699 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,699 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,565. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

