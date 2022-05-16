Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 1.0% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Farfetch worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. 10,539,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569,092. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

