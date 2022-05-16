Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ FATPW traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,563. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
