Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FATPW traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,563. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

