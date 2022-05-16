Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.42.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 474,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

