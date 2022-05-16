Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

FRX opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$181.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.44 by C($4.67).

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

