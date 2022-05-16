Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,264.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,264.44 ($27.92).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,350 ($41.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of LON FEVR traded up GBX 26 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,607 ($19.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,272. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,451 ($17.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($35.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,185.55. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 53.37 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

