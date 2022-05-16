Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 140,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FDUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter.

FDUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.