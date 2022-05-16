Financial Analysis: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) versus Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxbridge Re and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.77% 60.73% 54.99% Kingstone Companies -10.82% -22.41% -5.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 2.60 $8.56 million $1.42 3.26 Kingstone Companies $161.23 million 0.32 -$7.38 million ($1.55) -3.10

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Kingstone Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

