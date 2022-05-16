Financial Comparison: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.43 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -15.09 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

