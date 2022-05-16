FirmaChain Price Tops $0.0722 (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $2.91 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00515026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.80 or 1.67729872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

