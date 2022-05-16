First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 86.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 68,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,378. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.