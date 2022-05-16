First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 86.75% from the stock’s previous close.
FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 68,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,378. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
